Flip-Flop

So much for rankings though, as one recent ranking from WalletHub score RI as the 47th ranked state to start a business and one from Inc. magazine claims Providence is #3 in the country. Hmmm. Is Providence better than the rest of the state? Or is one or both rankings flawed?

Rhode Island is one of the worst states in the country to start a business. And, it does not look like Governor Gina Raimondo's policies are having much impact.

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is the 4th worst state in the U.S. to start a business.

The rankings also show that RI is the second worst state in New England to start a business, ahead of only New Hampshire. Massachusetts is ranked as the best state to start a business in New England.

“Startups fail for different reasons, a “bad location” among the most common. Choosing the right state for a business is therefore crucial to its success. A state that provides the ideal conditions for business creation — access to cash, human capital and affordable office space, for instance — can help new ventures not only take off but also thrive,” said WalletHub.

A series of GoLocal investigative stories have unveiled that much of Rhode Island's economic development resources have gone to out of state companies.

Inc. magazine writes:

The State of Rhode Island has made major investments in entrepreneurship. In 2016 they attracted GE Digital, Johnson & Johnson, Virgin and a world renowned Cambridge Innovation Center--an accelerator for innovation enterprises.

Rhode Island has created college tuition incentives to attract new talent and used the existing talent of top nearby research institutions like Brown and Harvard to create an emerging Silicon Valley clone. USA Today ranked Brown #1 in the country for applied mathematics.

"We had to make connections to eds and meds, especially for existing companies," said Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce at State of Rhode Island. "We have an Innovation Voucher Program. If a company is looking for R&D we'll pay for a college or university medical center to do that R&D research. We have made 22 of these arrangements so far and increase the funding year after year. It's helping to fuel the innovation economy."