PROVIDENCE SHOOTING: Step-by-Step How Deadly Police Shooting on I-95 Unfolded

GoLocal has reviewed six different videos, spoken to more than a half-dozen member of law enforcement, in order to prepare a step-by-step of how a series of events led Providence and Rhode Island State Police to unleash a dozen or more shots at man and woman on Route I-95 on Thursday morning. GoLocal has confirmed with law enforcement that the couple was not in the possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

The collection of events transpired in less than three hours, but at the end of the series of distinct events police are asking questions and the public and media are asking how the police could discharge so much firepower on two people in a pickup truck on the highway outside of one of America’s busiest malls.

The male driver was killed and the female passenger was wounded and as of Thursday evening was in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

