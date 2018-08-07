Over 70 Healthcare Professionals Disciplined By State of RI in Past Year

Since August 2017, the Rhode Island Department of Health (DOH) has taken over 70 disciplinary actions against healthcare professionals in the state, addressing such issues as sexual assault and misconduct, to drinking -- or stealing -- on the job, to overprescribing or failing to monitor patients' opioid use, and more.

From nursing assistants to physicians, DOH has oversight over doctors and healthcare workers to execute orders that can range from consent agreements, to reprimands, probations, suspensions, and license revocations.

"Investigations are prompted by complaints. Anyone can file a complaint with RIDOH – a patient, a family member, a healthcare provider, a healthcare administrator, etc," said Joseph Wendelken at DOH. "There are times when I or other RIDOH employees file complaints based on concerns that come to our attention."

Recently, former chiropractor Dr. Clive Bridgham surrendered his license in November 2017 after patient Owen Morris accused him of "violating professional boundaries" -- Morris has since been indicted on charges of murdering Bridgham.

Wendelken also noted that third parties could bring issues to DOH's attention.

"It varies by profession, but for many professions, we get alerted by national organizations," said Wendelken. "For example, we regularly get alerts from the Federation of State Medical Boards about disciplinary actions taken against physicians who have (or have ever had) a Rhode Island license. We also report into this database."

The American Medical Association's code of ethics requires physicians to reports improper behaviors, "The obligation to report incompetent or unethical conduct that may put patients at risk is recognized in both the ethical standards of the profession and in law and physicians should be able to report such conduct without fear or loss of favor.

Who Gets Alerted to Disciplinary Actions?

"For physicians, the information gets reported to the Federation of State Medical Boards and the National Physician Databank (another national data set). We also post the actions on our website," said Wendelken. "Finally, the person who filed the complaint gets a communication stating that the investigation related to their complaint has been completed, and stating that details about any disciplinary action taken against the professional are posted online."

As for the press, Wendelken says while in the past DOH would send broad releases, the Department now uses more discretion.

"We would send notices about disciplinary actions to the press before roughly 2014. We stopped sending them out broadly because we would get a lot of interview requests about individual cases when we could not comment on those cases," said Wendelken. "It became a source of frustration for a lot of reporters. What I do now is email reporters who have expressed interest in board actions when a new action is posted."

While RI is using more "discretion' in alerting the public. Some states are being far more proactive and leveraging technology to alert patients about disciplined physicians. "

"Californians can now get almost instantaneous notice when a physician's license has been suspended or revoked or when some other disciplinary action has been taken against a doctor. The notice, which will come via an app, was unveiled by the Medical Board of California at a news conference on July 26 [2018]. The board developed the app to build on a 2-year-old public information campaign that has been encouraging consumers to keep tabs on their physicians by periodically checking the board's website," according to the healthcare publication Medscape.

