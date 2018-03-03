7 Things to Know about the Bomb Cyclone in RI and MA

The bomb cyclone hit Rhode Island hard — killing a Newport man, closing bridges, knocking out about 20 percent of the electricity for households and businesses in the state.

The storm could have been much worse and was in Massachusetts. Coastal flooding devasted homes and caused major beach erosion in the Commonwealth.

Brown University's Ladd Observatory was able to measure powerful winds on Providence's East Side, "Storm summary: we measured wind gusts greater than 50 mph a total of fifty-five times today, with highest of 62 mph at 1:48 - 1:50 pm."

Rainfall hit nearly three inches in some coastal areas in Rhode Island.

Massachusetts coastal areas got hit the hardest -- See videos below.

Current conditions around the 700 block of Sea St. Road is impassable @CityofQuincy pic.twitter.com/pg1FarZCiH — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 2, 2018

Related Slideshow: 7 Things to Know about the Bomb Cyclone in RI and MA

Prev Next MA Flooding Flooding in Quincy, Video Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard help evacuate citizens from #Quincy Ma. Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard help evacuate citizens from #Quincy Ma. #nor’easter #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/TsSFrD1xMD — Mass. National Guard (@TheNationsFirst) March 2, 2018 Prev Next Newport Man Dies A tree fell on a Newport man as he walked on Ruggles Street on Friday. The man killed was Robert Beaver, 72, of 225 Ruggles Avenue, according to Newport Police, He had served on the Planning Board and the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission. He was one of the leaders who fought against the construction of the visitors' center at the Breakers mansion. In 2013, Beaver was quoted by the New York Times: “All of the property was considered to be what was significant,” said Robert Beaver, chairman of the Bellevue Ochre Point Neighborhood Association, who has lived in Newport for nearly half a century. He and his wife, longtime donors to the Preservation Society, will not be giving this year. “A modern intruder should not be placed into the grounds of the Breakers,” Mr. Beaver said. Prev Next [7p] Storm continuing to deepen; combination of rotation in the atmosphere observed via satellite below in addition to the wind response as pressures continue to fall well offshore, rising over S New England ... 60-80+ mph gusts ongoing pic.twitter.com/qiAIExkbbZ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 3, 2018 Prev Next Trucks being blown over closed bridges in RI and MA. Due to weather creating safety concerns, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has implemented restricted access on the Newport Pell, Jamestown-Verrazzano and Mt. Hope Bridges. This prohibits panel body type trucks when empty, tractor trailers, van types when empty, house trailers, motor homes, motorcycles and mopeds -- restriction implemented by the RI Turnpike and Bridge Authority on Friday. PHOTO: RIEMA Prev Next Power Outages Across RI Power Outages have exceeded more than 100,000 homes and business across the state. Providence recorded the highest number of outages with 276 Customers Affected: 27,393 Prev Next National Grid Response Nearly 300 internal and contractor line crews were secured in advance of the Nor’Easter as the company worked with state and local officials to ensure resources would be available and ready to respond. "National Grid has been in close coordination with communities disrupted by the storm, prioritizing emergency calls and public safety. The storm is also causing downed power lines, uprooted trees, and limited visibility, all of which can hamper restoration efforts." Prev Next Massachusetts Outages As of 8 pm on Friday night 392K Mass. customers without power. Mass. towns 100 percent in the dark: Lakeville, Hanson, Halifax, Rockland, Norwell, Prev

























