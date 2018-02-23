40+ Past & Existing Residents of Brady Sullivan’s Coventry Lofts Are Poised to File Complaints

The number of residents and former residents at mega New England developer Brady Sullivan’ s Harris Mill Lofts in Coventry, RI who are alleging being adversely impacted by health impacts from environmental contaminants is exploding.

To date, Providence attorneys Daniel Calabro and Artin Coloian have already filed lawsuits on behalf of five different parties. The two attorneys told GoLocal in an interview on Thursday that more than forty additional individuals are now poised to file additional suits all tied to environmental contamination at the loft complex.

According to Coloian, both present and former tenants are suffering from similar adverse health problems tied to the condition of the property.

Patti, Doyle, a spokeswoman for Brady Sullivan in Rhode Island, tells GoLocal is a statement on Thursday evening, “Brady Sullivan takes all complaints very seriously and is only aware of 5 such complaints at this time. In response to all complaints, Brady Sullivan hires a qualified third party inspector and remediates any problems discovered through qualified contractors.”

“All residential units tested have generated results within acceptable levels suitable for living areas. Brady Sullivan denies all allegations of health and environmental issues. Brady Sullivan has repeatedly requested that the attorneys substantiate their allegations with evidence in support thereof. Coloian and Calabro have failed and refused to provide any such substantiating evidence,” said Doyle.

— One family — Joseph and Jamie Rachiele and their child — claim that each member of the family was severely impacted by contamination. The Rachiele family is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages.

Amongst the claims, “Approximately three months after moving in, on or about January 28, 2015, Mr. Rachiele awoke with a severe nosebleed from both nostrils and into his throat, causing him to spit up blood.”

Rachieles claim Brady Sullivan "violated the lead laws and subjected Plaintiffs to hazardous lead dust and lead chipping paint.”

“No mold remediation was performed in response to repeated reports by Plaintiffs; mold spots on walls and pipes were simply covered up with paint," states the suit.

“Upon information and belief, improper cleanup or lack of cleanup of the building prior to Defendants’ renovation of the Mill has resulted in multiple hazardous waterborne and/or airborne pathogens remaining present in Plaintiffs’ former apartment," the suit continues. “As a result of Defendants’ negligence, Plaintiffs have suffered extreme and permanent bodily injuries.”

The Rachieles lived at Brady Sullivan’s Harris Mill Loft in Coventry.

— The second lawsuit was filed by William Calise and Krystal Dent who also rented at the Harris Mill Loft, the couple claims in a suit among other things, that the apartment was infested with “fungus gnats” that feed on mold.

They allege in their suit against Brady Sullivan, “Mr. Calise has also suffered a variety of respiratory symptoms including heart palpitations, night sweats, fatigue, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. Mr. Calise has also suffered the appearances of rashes in various spots across his body. Both Plaintiffs have experienced repeated nosebleeds while in the apartment.”

The couple is seeking $12 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

— In addition, Brady Sullivan has been hit by a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Jeffrey Mastrobuono. That suit is asking for a total of $60 million in damages -- $10 million in compensatory damages and $50 million of punitive damages.

According to the complaint, “Approximately two months after moving into the apartment [at the Harris Mill Lofts in Coventry], Mastrobuono began to feel ill. He experienced severe breathing difficulties as well as chronic pneumonia and sinus infections. Plaintiff’s mother, who spent countless hours at the apartment, has also experienced problems such as nosebleeds and severe rashes, both of which required medical attention,” states the lawsuit.

“As a result of his illnesses, Mastrobuono was required to seek medical attention on approximately fifty (50) different occasions during his tenancy at the apartment due to chronic pneumonia and chronic sinus infections. During the winter of 2017, He was diagnosed with irreversible and incurable interstitial lung disease as a result of the chronic pneumonia and hypersensitivity pneumonitis which he suffered due to extended exposure to airborne mold toxins. Plaintiff ultimately lost his job and was unable to find further gainful employment due to the airborne mold pathogens found in Plaintiff’s blood and resulting illnesses,” states the complaint against Brady Sullivan.

In addition, Mastrobuono alleges that, "During the winter of 2017, Plaintiff was diagnosed with irreversible and incurable interstitial lung disease as a result of chronic pneumonia and hypersensitivity pneumonitis which he suffered due to extended exposure to airborne mold toxins."

Presently, in Rhode Island Brady Sullivan operates six major properties — all mill rehabs.

Those properties are:

Harris Mill Lofts in Coventry

US Rubber Lofts in Providence

Lofts at Anthony Mill in Coventry

Tourister Mill in Warren

American Wire in Pawtucket

Lofts at Pocasset Mill in Johnston

This is not the first time allegations or enforcement actions have been levied against Brady Sullivan:

Worcester

On January 4, 2016, GoLocal Worcester reported: "A developer who works throughout New England is under fire in New Hampshire — and workers unions and environmentalists are now asking the EPA to investigate all Brady Sullivan properties throughout the region, including Worcester.

Developer Brady Sullivan is currently the subject of a lead contamination lawsuit at Mill West in Manchester, NH, and Kevin Ksen with the Carpenters Local #107 in Worcester said a petition to the EPA with over 20,000 signatures is intended to monitor all of the developer’s properties, and cited examples of labor issues in Massachusetts that prompted the action.

“We had some experiences with labor issues at Brady Sullivan properties in Massachusetts,” said Ksen. “Our main concern is when property is developed, are they hiring quality workers, and doing legitimate work. What happened in [New Hampshire], another contractor wouldn’t get away with that. So when that lawsuit moved forward, that’s what moved us to do the petition with Clean Water Action and Public Citizen,” said Ksen.

On January 7, 2016, GoLocal reported:

More concerns are being raised by community organizers and New England labor leaders about the developer poised to redevelop the Old Courthouse in Worcester. But, business leaders and one member of the Worcester City Council defend the developer.

Brady Sullivan, a New Hampshire based company, purchased the building from the City of Worcester in April for $1.2 million. This project is not its only project in the Worcester-area. The company is also developing the Junction Shop Lofts in Worcester and the Lofts at Lancaster Mills in Clinton.

Now, new concerns are coming to light over the quality of the company’s work, issues of environmental exposure and allegation of failure to make timely payment to workers.

As GoLocalWorcester reported on Monday, Developer Brady Sullivan is currently the subject of a lead contamination lawsuit at Mill West in Manchester, NH, and Kevin Ksen with the Carpenters Local #107 in Worcester said a petition to the EPA with over 20,000 signatures is intended to monitor all of the developer’s properties, and cited examples of labor issues in Massachusetts that prompted the action.

“We had some experiences with labor issues at Brady Sullivan properties in Massachusetts,” said Ksen. “Our main concern is when property is developed, are they hiring quality workers, and doing legitimate work. What happened in [New Hampshire], another contractor wouldn’t get away with that. So when that lawsuit moved forward, that’s what moved us to do the petition with Clean Water Action and Public Citizen,” said Ksen.

Now, there are concerns about building quality and new documentation of mold in Brady Sullivan units.

“If Worcester cared about good jobs for local people, they wouldn’t have gone so willingly into this agreement. Brady Sullivan’s bad reputation is defined by their subcontractors’ track record of poor workmanship, health violations, safety violations, insurance fraud, and wage theft which just keeps getting longer,” Manny Gines, Organizer for the New England Carpenters. “Worcester already decided, so now it’s the City’s responsibility to guarantee that the problems that have been documented in Worcester and Clinton as well as Vermont, and New Hampshire don’t happen again.

"Three of the four workers at Brady Sullivan’s mill project in Clinton that were the victims of wage theft in July were Worcester residents," he said. "That should wake Worcester up enough to know they need to monitor Brady Sullivan and their subcontractors really closely in order to make sure this project doesn’t become a black-eye.”

In contrast, Tim Murray outlines the importance of the redevelopment of the Old Court House, “Brady Sullivan Properties’ multi-million dollar private sector investments in Worcester are significant. These investments are creating many jobs and spending locally where previously there were none as well as restoring dangerous and vacant buildings into needed, market rate, and workforce housing.”

Murray said, “Additionally, these investments expand the city’s tax base, which is critical in paying for needed municipal services. Also, Brady Sullivan’s commitment to work with the city to include local workers and contractors on these projects is fully supported by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.”

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio reported on November 27, 2017, “A group of Manchester residents exposed to elevated levels of lead dust has reached a settlement with property developer Brady Sullivan. Several dozen residents of the Mill West apartment complex in Manchester sued Brady Sullivan, contending that the company’s construction project in 2015 in lower levels of the mill building kicked up dangerous levels of lead-dust into luxury apartments on higher floors.They also say Brady Sullivan, after making complaints about the lead exposure, would not let them out of their leases.” Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Brady Sullivan has also been tied to soil contamination issues on Londonberry, NH, asbestos dumping in Lawrence, MA and more than half a dozen other environment complaints around New England.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.