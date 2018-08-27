3 Dead, 11 Others Injured in Shooting at Madden 19 Tournament in Jacksonville

Three people are dead, including the shooter, and eleven other people were injured during a shooting at a Madden 2019 video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

The shooter was identified as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, who was in the competition.

He took his own life inside a Chicago Pizza after the shooting.

The event was the Southeastern Qualifier for the Madden NFL Championship Series.

According to Williams, the injured victims are in stable condition.

Three of the injured victims were taken to Memorial Hospital, while UF Health Jacksonville saw six patients come in, including one in serious condition.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Shooting occurred at a Madden (19) Tournament at Chicago Pizza at The Jacksonville Landing. First call came in at 1:34 p.m. Two minutes later at 1:36 p.m. #JSO arrived. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

We are saddened by today’s events of The Landing shooting in Jacksonville Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, injured, and families affected.



We stand with Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and all first responders during this difficult time. — Florida Police Chiefs Association (@FloridaChiefs) August 26, 2018

