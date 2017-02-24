$2,000,000 & $50,000 PowerBall Prizes Claimed on Friday
Friday, February 24, 2017
His winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the PowerBall® number, to win the standard payout of $1,000,000.
However, he opted to pay an additional dollar on his wager for the PowerPlay feature, which increased the prize to $2,000,000.
The numbers he played represent the ages and birthdates of his wife and children. He said he had his wife check the ticket about forty times just to be sure he had won.
He plans to put the majority of his winnings towards college tuition for his two children, and a new car for his daughter.
$50,000 Winner
A North Providence man won the $50,000 winning PowerBall® ticket from the February 22 draw.
His winning ticket was a Quick Pick that matched four numbers and the PowerBall number to win $50,000. He did not purchase the PowerPlay feature, which would have multiplied his prize by 2, the PowerPlay® number for that draw, to win $100,000.
He said his win came at the perfect time, and he plans to use a majority of his winnings to pay bills. Cumberland Farms, 2184 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, sold the winning ticket.
Additionally, a Providence man claimed a $10,000 Multi Chance Keno win. He wagered $1 on a 10-spot game and opted to play the Multi Chance feature for an additional $1. On a Bonus Game, he hit 9 out of 10 numbers to win $10,000.
He plans to save his winnings. Mirabar, 15 Elbow St., Providence, sold the winning ticket.
