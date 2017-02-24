Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

$2,000,000 & $50,000 PowerBall Prizes Claimed on Friday

Friday, February 24, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

A Smithfield man won the $2,000,000 Powerball PowerPlay ticket from the February 18 drawing. He got his ticket from Pleasant View Market in Smithfield. 

His winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the PowerBall® number, to win the standard payout of $1,000,000. 

However, he opted to pay an additional dollar on his wager for the PowerPlay feature, which increased the prize to $2,000,000. 

The numbers he played represent the ages and birthdates of his wife and children. He said he had his wife check the ticket about forty times just to be sure he had won.

He plans to put the majority of his winnings towards college tuition for his two children, and a new car for his daughter. 

$50,000 Winner

A North Providence man won the $50,000 winning PowerBall® ticket from the February 22 draw. 

His winning ticket was a Quick Pick that matched four numbers and the PowerBall number to win $50,000. He did not purchase the PowerPlay feature, which would have multiplied his prize by 2, the PowerPlay® number for that draw, to win $100,000. 

He said his win came at the perfect time, and he plans to use a majority of his winnings to pay bills. Cumberland Farms, 2184 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, sold the winning ticket.

Additionally, a Providence man claimed a $10,000 Multi Chance Keno win. He wagered $1 on a 10-spot game and opted to play the Multi Chance feature for an additional $1. On a Bonus Game, he hit 9 out of 10 numbers to win $10,000. 

He plans to save his winnings. Mirabar, 15 Elbow St., Providence, sold the winning ticket.

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Biggest PowerBall Winners

Prev Next

8th: Antone Cordeiro

$7.7 million
Drawing date: August 10, 1994
Winner’s hometown: New Bedford, MA
Where he bought the winning ticket: Guimond Farms, Tiverton
Winning numbers: 2, 11, 20, 27, 44, PB 16

Prev Next

7th: Timothy Paine

$30 million
Drawing date: August 26, 1995
Winner’s hometown: Cranston, RI
Where he bought the winning ticket: Cranston Liquor Store, Cranston
Winning numbers: 3,12,30, 31, 45, PB 19

Prev Next

6th: Donald Pierce

$33.8 million
Drawing date: April 20, 1996
Winner’s hometown: Narragansett, RI
Where he bought the winning ticket: Geaber’s Liquors, Warwick
Winning numbers: 2, 8, 10, 29, 32, PB 40

*Pierce split jackpot with winner from Virginia

Prev Next

5th: Edith Scrivani

$45.5 million 
Drawing date: October 31, 1998
Winner’s hometown: Providence, RI
Where she bought the winning ticket: Brooks Maxi Drug, Johnston
Winning numbers: 17, 33, 34, 37, 42, PB 8

*split with winner from Wisconsin

Prev Next

4th: Kathleen Last

$60 million
Drawing date: March 7, 2012
Winner’s hometown: Smithfield, RI
Where she bought the winning ticket: Quickets, Smithfield
Winning numbers: 12, 35, 45, 46, 47, PB 12

Prev Next

3rd: Michael Goulden

$93.5 million
Drawing date: February 1, 2001
Winner’s hometown: Pawtucket, RI
Where he bought the ticket: Li’l General, Pawtucket
Winning numbers: 4, 10, 32, 39, 45, PB 25

Prev Next

2nd: Sheila Botelho

$151.9 million
Drawing date: November 28, 2007
Winner’s hometown: Swansea, MA
Where she bought the winning ticket: Warren Mart, Warren
Winning numbers: 8, 23, 32, 37, 39, PB 38

Prev Next

1st: Louise White

$336.4 million
Drawing date: February 11, 2012
Winner’s hometown: Newport, RI
Where she bought the winning ticket: Stop & Shop, Newport
Winning numbers: 1, 10, 37, 52, 57, PB 11

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!