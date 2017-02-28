15 Organizations Urge RI School Districts to Reaffirm Support for Transgender Students
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Read the Letter Here
The Letter
The letter follows the Trump Administration’s repeal of federal guidance that clarified the protections available to transgender students under federal law.
“We want to make absolutely certain that your school district continues to provide all the constitutional and statutory protections that, notwithstanding the Administration’s actions, exist at both the state and federal level for transgender students,” the organizations said in the letter.
School districts including Providence, East Greenwich, Cumberland and South Kingstown as well as the RI Department of Education have already reaffirmed their support. But others have not.
“We urge you to forcefully and publicly reaffirm your school district’s commitment to providing a safe, protective and non-discriminatory space for your transgender students. In light of the troubling message that the revocation of the Title IX guidance has sent transgender youth, your role in urgently countering it is crucial,” the organizations continue.
The ACLU of Rhode Island filed an open records request with each school district to obtain a copy of their policies addressing the rights and protections afforded transgender students.
Organizations Who Signed the Letter
Organizations who signed the letter include, Youth Pride, Inc., the RI Commission for Human Rights, AIDS Project RI, ACLU of Rhode Island, TGI Network, RI Pride, Family Service of RI, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, SAGE-RI, RI Commission on Prejudice and Bias, RI Working Families, Thundermist Health Center, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, Sojourner House, and the Racial Justice Coalition.
