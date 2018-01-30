14 Cranston Firefighters Treated After Chemical Fire
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chemicals discharged from the facility sent emergency response workers to the hospital — many with breathing injuries.
“Tonight, we are so grateful for the men & women of our Cranston Fire & Police, & the many surrounding communities providing mutual aid during this dangerous chemical fire. @BarbaraAnnRI & I visited the injured in hospital & were happy & relieved to find them in good spirits,” Tweeted Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.
The fire was a three-alarm blaze and triggered mutual aid response from Providence.
The facility is located on Elmwood Avenue. Gem Craft is a jewelry manufacturer and plating company.
