14 Cranston Firefighters Treated After Chemical Fire

A total of 14 Cranston firefighters were injured at a fire at the Gem Craft Inc facility on Monday night.

Chemicals discharged from the facility sent emergency response workers to the hospital — many with breathing injuries.

“Tonight, we are so grateful for the men & women of our Cranston Fire & Police, & the many surrounding communities providing mutual aid during this dangerous chemical fire. @BarbaraAnnRI & I visited the injured in hospital & were happy & relieved to find them in good spirits,” Tweeted Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

The fire was a three-alarm blaze and triggered mutual aid response from Providence.

The facility is located on Elmwood Avenue. Gem Craft is a jewelry manufacturer and plating company.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.