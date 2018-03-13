10 Things You Need to Know About This Winter Storm

Winter Storm Skylar is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to New England on Tuesday -- making it the third northeaster in eleven days to hit regions still recovering from extended power outages and destructive flooding from the recent storms.

"The morning commute should be very treacherous if not impossible," said GoLocal meteorologist John Ghiorse. "The snow likely will last all day, tapering off tomorrow night but may linger as squalls or flurries into Wednesday."

Prev Next Schools Closed According to RI EMA - The Following RI Public Schools are Closed Tuesday: Barrington Barrington Pub. Schools: Closed

Block Island Block Island School: Closed

Bristol Bristol-Warren Pub Schools: Closed

Pascoag Burrillville Public Schools: Closed

Central Falls Central Falls Pub. Schools: Closed

Chariho Regional Public Schools: Closed

Kingston Compass School: Closed

Coventry Public Schools: Closed

Cranston Public. Schools: Closed

Cumberland Public Schools: Closed

Warren East Bay Educational Collaborative: Closed

East Greenwich East Greenwich Public Schools: Closed

East Providence East Providence Public Schools: Closed

West Greenwich Exeter-W Grnwch Pub Schools: Closed

Foster-Glocester: Closed Tomorrow

Jamestown Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow

Johnston Public Schools: Closed

Lincoln Public Schools: Closed

Little Compton Public Schools: Closed

Middletown Pub. Schools: Closed

North Kingstown Schools: Closed

North Providence Public Schools: Closed

N Smithfield Public Schools: Closed

Narragansett Public Schools: Closed

Pawtucket Public Schools: Closed

Portsmouth Public Schools: Closed

Providence Schools: Closed

Providence RI School for the Deaf: Closed

North Scituate/Scituate Public Schools: Closed Saunderstown Kingston Hill Academy: Closed Smithfield Public Schools: Closed South Kingstown Public Schools: Closed

Providence The Met: Closed

Newport The Met - East Bay: Closed

Tiverton Public Schools: Closed

Woonsocket Viola M. Berard School: Closed

Warwick Public Schools: Closed

Warwick West Bay Collaborative: Closed

West Warwick Public Schools: Closed

Westerly Public Schools: Closed

Davies Jr Career-Tech HS: Closed

Woonsocket Public Schools: Closed Prev Next Blizzard MA Areas of MA Are Under Blizzard Warning On Monday, the National Weather Services issued a blizzard warning for Massachusets North and South Shores: "BLIZZARD WARNINGS posted for portions of E-coastal MA; expecting winds ≥ 35 mph along with visibility < ¼ of a mile for a prolonged period of time; noted can incorporate high-wind warning criteria of sustained winds ≥ 40 mph and/or gusts ≥ 58 mph"

Prev Next Near Blizzard Near-Blizzard Conditions Called for in RI A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rhode Island through 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to NWS: "Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches, with localized amounts up to 19 inches, are expected. Near blizzard conditions possible. Travel will be very difficult. 1 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates are possible at times along with blowing and drifting snow during the Tuesday morning commute. The Tuesday afternoon commute is also expected to be impacted.

Prev Next Limited MBTA You're Not Taking the MBTA to Boston Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) and the MBTA are preparing for the third significant winter storm over the last 11 days. Due to the forecasted high snow totals, the potential for blizzard conditions and high wind gusts, commuter rail will operate an “Extremely Reduced” Schedule Tuesday. Passengers can view train listings in an “Extremely Reduced” schedule online, in the Keolis app and on printed schedules that will be handed out at major stations today. In November, the commuter rail published pre-determined schedule reduction tiers to deploy in severe weather, including “Reduced” and “Extremely Reduced” service levels. An “Extremely Reduced” Schedule is designed to provide transportation to those who must travel, while ensuring crews can safely clear rapidly falling snow. “If you must travel Tuesday, the commuter rail will operate an ‘Extremely Reduced’ Schedule,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager, Keolis. “We will have approximately 450 team members deployed clearing platforms, removing downed trees from tracks and operating the snow plow train. The expected light ridership allows us to run fewer trains and more safely and effectively perform storm operations on the network.” With the heavy snow and potential for icy conditions, passengers who must travel should use caution when on platforms and provide additional time to travel to and from commuter rail stations. Keolis and the MBTA will provide updates on service to passengers via Twitter at @MBTA_CR, MBTA.com, T-Alerts, station signage and onboard announcements. Prev Next RI and MA Closed State Government Closed Both RI and MA State Governments Are Closed Due to the forecasted nor’easter set to impact the Commonwealth all day Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker has announced that all offices for non-emergency state executive branch employees will be closed tomorrow. Heavy snowfall and high winds will result in hazardous driving conditions and the administration is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible. The Baker-Polito Administration remains in close contact with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service, MassDOT and State Police to monitor the forecast. The MBTA Storm Desk will continue to monitor rail service throughout the storm and provide updates to commuters atwww.MBTA.com/winter. Then a number of hours State offices will be closed tomorrow due to severe weather conditions. I'll be closely monitoring the storm and will post updates on Twitter and Facebook. Be sure to follow @RhodeIslandEMA as well. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 12, 2018 Prev Next Elorza MIA Elorza Did Not Return for the Storm - He Is Giving His Input from Afar SNOW UPDATE: Due to winter storm conditions, @pvdschools & Recreation Centers will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, March 13 & a citywide parking ban will begin at 12:01AM, remaining in effect until further notice.

Snow Update here: https://t.co/mQ1oARQLQn pic.twitter.com/lfcFOX9ORw — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) March 12, 2018 Prev Next Top Expert The Weather Channel's Knabb Scheduled to Skype into GoLocal LIVE Dr. Rick Knabb, who served as Director of the National Hurricane Center from 2012 to 2017, returned last year to The Weather Channel -- and will be Skyping into GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday to provide a storm update at 4 p.m. "Knabb also oversaw the release of new NHC products that more effectively communicated non-wind dangers that come with tropical systems, such as storm surge and coastal flooding. These maps gave the public a greater understanding of the threats each storm would bring, and Knabb said he plans to use these products and warnings in his new on-air role," according to his bio.

Prev Next Deadly Seas New England Seas Will Be "Deadly" According to The Weather Channel, conditions in parts of the Atlantic Ocean off of New England will be life-threatening.

Seas in the northwestern Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine will be deadly Tuesday morning into the afternoon or evening hours. Waves in excess of 25 feet, zero visibility and driving, heavy precipitation are expected. https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2018-03-11-winter-storm-skylar-appalachians-northeast-snow-coastal-storm

Prev Next Flights Shutdown Mass Cancellations at T.F. Green Airport Mass cancellations are underway at T.F. Green Airport The majority of flights departing T.F. Green after 5 a.m. on Tuesday have already been canceled --see here: http://www.pvdairport.com/flights/departures Similarly, only a handful of flights scheduled to arrive on Tuesday were still listed as "on time" as of Monday evening; information on arrivals can be found here: http://www.pvdairport.com/flights/arrivals

