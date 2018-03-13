Welcome! Login | Register

10 Things You Need to Know About This Winter Storm

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

RI could be hit with more than a foot of snow

Winter Storm Skylar is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to New England on Tuesday -- making it the third northeaster in eleven days to hit regions still recovering from extended power outages and destructive flooding from the recent storms. 

"The morning commute should be very treacherous if not impossible," said GoLocal meteorologist John Ghiorse. "The snow likely will last all day, tapering off tomorrow night but may linger as squalls or flurries into Wednesday."

Stay-tuned to ongoing coverage on Tuesday on GoLocal for weather updates.

 

Schools Closed

According to RI EMA - The Following RI Public Schools are Closed Tuesday:

Barrington Barrington Pub. Schools: Closed 
Block Island Block Island School: Closed 
Bristol Bristol-Warren Pub Schools: Closed 
Pascoag Burrillville Public Schools: Closed 
Central Falls Central Falls Pub. Schools: Closed 
Chariho Regional Public Schools: Closed  
Kingston Compass School: Closed 
Coventry Public Schools: Closed 
Cranston Public. Schools: Closed 
Cumberland Public Schools: Closed 
Warren East Bay Educational Collaborative: Closed 
East Greenwich East Greenwich Public Schools: Closed 
East Providence East Providence Public Schools: Closed 
West Greenwich Exeter-W Grnwch Pub Schools: Closed
Foster-Glocester: Closed Tomorrow 
Jamestown Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow
Johnston Public Schools: Closed 
Lincoln Public Schools: Closed 
Little Compton Public Schools: Closed
Middletown Pub. Schools: Closed 
North Kingstown Schools: Closed
North Providence Public Schools: Closed
N Smithfield Public Schools: Closed 
Narragansett Public Schools: Closed 
Pawtucket Public Schools: Closed 
Portsmouth Public Schools: Closed 
Providence Schools: Closed 
Providence RI School for the Deaf: Closed 
North Scituate/Scituate Public Schools: Closed

Saunderstown Kingston Hill Academy: Closed 

Smithfield Public Schools: Closed 

South Kingstown Public Schools: Closed 
Providence The Met: Closed 
Newport The Met - East Bay: Closed 
Tiverton Public Schools: Closed 
Woonsocket Viola M. Berard School: Closed 
Warwick Public Schools: Closed 
Warwick West Bay Collaborative: Closed 
West Warwick Public Schools: Closed 
Westerly Public Schools: Closed 
Davies Jr Career-Tech HS: Closed
Woonsocket Public Schools: Closed 

Blizzard MA

Areas of MA Are Under Blizzard Warning

On Monday, the National Weather Services issued a blizzard warning for Massachusets North and South Shores:

"BLIZZARD WARNINGS posted for portions of E-coastal MA; expecting winds ≥ 35 mph along with visibility < ¼ of a mile for a prolonged period of time; noted can incorporate high-wind warning criteria of sustained winds ≥ 40 mph and/or gusts ≥ 58 mph"
 

Near Blizzard

Near-Blizzard Conditions Called for in RI

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rhode Island through 8 p.m. Tuesday.  

According to NWS:  "Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches, with localized amounts up to 19 inches, are expected.

Near blizzard conditions possible. Travel will be very difficult. 1 to 3 inch per hour snowfall rates are possible at times along with blowing and drifting snow during the Tuesday morning commute. The Tuesday afternoon commute is also expected to be impacted.
 

Limited MBTA

You're Not Taking the MBTA to Boston

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis) and the MBTA are preparing for the third significant winter storm over the last 11 days. Due to the forecasted high snow totals, the potential for blizzard conditions and high wind gusts, commuter rail will operate an “Extremely Reduced” Schedule Tuesday.

Passengers can view train listings in an “Extremely Reduced” schedule online, in the Keolis app and on printed schedules that will be handed out at major stations today.

In November, the commuter rail published pre-determined schedule reduction tiers to deploy in severe weather, including “Reduced” and “Extremely Reduced” service levels. An “Extremely Reduced” Schedule is designed to provide transportation to those who must travel, while ensuring crews can safely clear rapidly falling snow.

“If you must travel Tuesday, the commuter rail will operate an ‘Extremely Reduced’ Schedule,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager, Keolis. “We will have approximately 450 team members deployed clearing platforms, removing downed trees from tracks and operating the snow plow train. The expected light ridership allows us to run fewer trains and more safely and effectively perform storm operations on the network.”

With the heavy snow and potential for icy conditions, passengers who must travel should use caution when on platforms and provide additional time to travel to and from commuter rail stations. Keolis and the MBTA will provide updates on service to passengers via Twitter at @MBTA_CR, MBTA.com, T-Alerts, station signage and onboard announcements.

RI and MA Closed

State Government Closed

Both RI and MA State Governments Are Closed  Due to the forecasted nor’easter set to impact the Commonwealth all day Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker has announced that all offices for non-emergency state executive branch employees will be closed tomorrow. Heavy snowfall and high winds will result in hazardous driving conditions and the administration is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible.   The Baker-Polito Administration remains in close contact with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service, MassDOT and State Police to monitor the forecast. The MBTA Storm Desk will continue to monitor rail service throughout the storm and provide updates to commuters atwww.MBTA.com/winter. Then a number of hours  

Top Expert

The Weather Channel's Knabb Scheduled to Skype into GoLocal LIVE 

Dr. Rick Knabb, who served as Director of the National Hurricane Center from 2012 to 2017, returned last year to The Weather Channel -- and will be Skyping into GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday to provide a storm update at 4 p.m.

"Knabb also oversaw the release of new NHC products that more effectively communicated non-wind dangers that come with tropical systems, such as storm surge and coastal flooding. These maps gave the public a greater understanding of the threats each storm would bring, and Knabb said he plans to use these products and warnings in his new on-air role," according to his bio.
 

Deadly Seas

New England Seas Will Be "Deadly"

According to The Weather Channel, conditions in parts of the Atlantic Ocean off of New England will be life-threatening. 
Seas in the northwestern Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine will be deadly Tuesday morning into the afternoon or evening hours. 

Waves in excess of 25 feet, zero visibility and driving, heavy precipitation are expected.

https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2018-03-11-winter-storm-skylar-appalachians-northeast-snow-coastal-storm
 

Flights Shutdown

Mass Cancellations at T.F. Green Airport

Mass cancellations are underway at T.F. Green Airport 

The majority of flights departing T.F. Green after 5 a.m. on Tuesday have already been canceled --see here:

 http://www.pvdairport.com/flights/departures

Similarly, only a handful of flights scheduled to arrive on Tuesday were still listed as "on time" as of Monday evening; information on arrivals can be found here:

http://www.pvdairport.com/flights/arrivals
 

 
 

:!