Wicked Fresh’s Murphy Explains the Prepared Meal Program on LIVE’s The Taste

In business for six months, Wicked Fresh has gained a dynamic following from those that want to eat healthy on a regular basis.

Manager Shannon Murphy explains that their prepared meal prep program is available for up to five days of meals.

She adds that the meals can now be delivered.

Wicked Fresh also offers healthy meal combos, protein shakes, and power bowls, all of which can be customized to fit the customer's health plan.

Wicked Fresh is located at 1345 Hartford Avenue in Johnston.

