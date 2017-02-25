What’s Up This Weekend with Lupe Aguilar From Say Cheese

Lupe Aguilar from Say Cheese in downtown Providence stops by GoLocal LIVE to talk about weekend plans in Rhode Island. The former HOT 106 DJ now runs one of Providence's coolest restaurants.

Aguilar says between Terror Con at the Rhode Island Convention Center and Salsa Nights at Tel Aviv, there’s something for everyone’s interest.

“For such a small space we have a lot going on, either with the lounges or for the little kids,” Aguilar says.

Aguilar says the nice weather also provides the perfect opportunity to head to the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village and see the new flamingo exhibit.



