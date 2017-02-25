What’s Up This Weekend with Lupe Aguilar From Say Cheese
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Aguilar says between Terror Con at the Rhode Island Convention Center and Salsa Nights at Tel Aviv, there’s something for everyone’s interest.
“For such a small space we have a lot going on, either with the lounges or for the little kids,” Aguilar says.
Aguilar says the nice weather also provides the perfect opportunity to head to the Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village and see the new flamingo exhibit.
Related Articles
- Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders—Meet Lupe Aguilar
- Anthony Maione Discussed the Impact of Ten Years of 211 on GoLocal LIVE
- Fall River Mayor Correia Talks Tourism on GoLocal LIVE
- LIVE: What’s Old is New Again At the Providence Flea
- LIVE: Luca + Danni Could Be One of RI’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2017
- Stages of Freedom Rickman Joins LIVE to Discuss Black History Month
- GoLocal LIVE Nutrition: All About Carbs
- LIVE: Wickford Pop Up Art Show Inspired by Women’s March On Washington
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Oscar Potential
- LIVE: Providence Preservation Society Talks Restoration and Winter Bash
- LIVE: Rep. Lombardi Slams Parking Meters and Impact on Small Businesses
- LIVE: Organize and Energize - Make Life Less Chaotic
- Reppucci Founder of Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. Goes LIVE with O’Brien
- LIVE: Rose Weaver Joins Molly O’Brien
- Girls on the Run O’Hara Discusses Combating Bullying on LIVE
- Raimondo, Chafee and Mattiello All on GoLocal LIVE - See the Schedule
- Governor Raimondo On GoLocal LIVE and Talks UHIP, 38 Studios, and Free College Tuition