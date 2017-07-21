“We’ve Suffered Discrimination” - New Law Categorizing Asians in Rhode Island Draws Protest

A new law requiring school districts to break down their Asian student population into further sub-categories has drawn opposition from some in the Asian-American community -- who took to the State House on Thursday to protest being singled-out by the state.

"We've suffered from discrimination in the past - for example, the Chinese Exclusion Act; as late as the 1930s Japanese Americans were not allowed to purchase land; Filipinos in the 20th century were not allowed to immigrate as citizens," said Brown University Professor Dr. Zhijin Wu, who was at the protest, on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday.

"When you define a small minority into smaller subcategories we're even vulnerable than we already are."

The "All Students Count Act" (H5453) would require the districts to break down its southeast Asian student population by country of origin, as well as the "collection and tabulation categories for the Asian population" as defined under the U.S. Census.

"We've suffered from discrimination in the past. The wounds are deep and still healing," said Zhijin. "The fear of being under special scrutiny...is scary to us."



