Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

“We’re in Shock” - Reaction to Postponement of Community Safety Act Vote

Saturday, April 29, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Vanessa Flores-Maldanado

Following Thursday's postponement at the Providence City Council of a second vote necessary for passage of the Community Safety Act, Vanessa Flores-Maldanado with Prysm appeared on GoLocal LIVE to provide her perspective. 

"We're in shock that it happened," said Maldanado. "We really thought we were going to get the votes and we had every right to believe [that] up to the vote that day of. It wasn't until 10 minutes before it went down we notice weird behavior -- we realized this might not be going our way. 

"To have stakeholders at the table, and then the last week to say we're not OK, is blindsiding," said Maldanado. "You were at the table the whole time, and just now you're having issues with it?"
Maldanado questioned how Mayor Jorge Elorza could be supportive of the measure -- but clash with the police department.  

"Technically the Mayor is their boss. He has the final say in the relationship between the two of them," said Maldanado.
 

 

Related Slideshow: 2016 Providence Benchmark Report - Ten Big Takeaways

Prev Next

#10. Baseline Deficit

$10 Million in FY19

"Without layering in necessary OPEB funding, it is approximately 105 police officers or a commercial and residential tax increase of 4%."

Prev Next

9. Pension Fund Status

27.4%

"Among comparative New England cities, Providence is “one of two benchmarked pension funds with less than 30% funded status.”

Prev Next

8. Infrastructure

60%

"Providence is responsible for about 60% of its principal arterial roadways; the two next largest cities in Rhode Island are responsible for a lower percentage of principal arterials - about 21% and 6% for Cranston and Warwick, respectively."

Prev Next

7. State Aid

32%

"From FY 2005 to FY2016, state revenues to Providence decreased by 32% or $17.5 million.  Since State Aid peaked in FY2007, the City’s State aid revenues decreased by 44.3 percent or $29.6 million."

Prev Next

6. PILOT Payments

5 out of 6

"In FY16, Providence is on track to receive $7.1 million in PILOT agreements from five out of six major non-profits. Not paying anything — Lifespan."

Prev Next

5. Credit Rating

Baa1

"Compared to 9 other cities, Providence has the lowest credit rating with a Baa1 rating as of its most recent 2015 bond issue."

Prev Next

4. Fire Ladders

.33

Lladder companies per square mile. 

"The PFD has the greatest number of engine and ladder companies per square mile - almost 20% higher than the median."

Prev Next

3. Fire Callback

96%

"In FY2015, Providence spent $7.6 million on Fire Department overtime, 96% of which was driven by callback spending."

“Compared to eight other New England cities, Providence has the highest minimum staffing level, the highest fire suppression minimum staffing level, slightly greater per capita fire suppression staffing, and the highest minimum staffing per square mile,” writes the report.

Prev Next

2. Deferred Maintenance

$868 million

"According to city estimates, the approximate cost of catching up on deferred maintenance news alone — roads, schools, sewers, sidewalks — is $868 million."

Prev Next

1. Capital Funding

$42 million 

Beyond addressing deferred maintenance, Providence news to achieve a cycle of proactive capital investment based on asset useful lives,” writes the report. “Based on these theoretical calculations, capital funding needs for life-cycle projects might be $42 million per year just for roads and buildings, not including sewers, sidewalks, or anything else.”

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!