“We’re in Shock” - Reaction to Postponement of Community Safety Act Vote
Saturday, April 29, 2017
"We're in shock that it happened," said Maldanado. "We really thought we were going to get the votes and we had every right to believe [that] up to the vote that day of. It wasn't until 10 minutes before it went down we notice weird behavior -- we realized this might not be going our way.
"To have stakeholders at the table, and then the last week to say we're not OK, is blindsiding," said Maldanado. "You were at the table the whole time, and just now you're having issues with it?"
Maldanado questioned how Mayor Jorge Elorza could be supportive of the measure -- but clash with the police department.
"Technically the Mayor is their boss. He has the final say in the relationship between the two of them," said Maldanado.
