North Providence

Ernie DiGregorio

The former North Providence High School and Providence College star was drafted 3rd overall by the Buffalo Braves in the 1973 NBA Draft and played 5 seasons in the league before suffering a knee injury.

DiGregorio played for the Braves, the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics and averaged 9.6 points per game and 5.1 assists per game.

He still holds the NBA rookie record for assists in a single game with 25.

At Providence College, he helped lead the 1973 team to th NCAA Final Four where the Friars lost to Memphis State.

He was named East Regional MVP and is the only Friar ever to be namd to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament team.

DiGregorio still leads the program in assists and remains one of the top scorers in PC history.

In high school, he was part of the 1968 North Providence High School Class B championship team.

PHOTO: NBA.com