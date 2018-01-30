Virgin Pulse’s Kumar Says RI is a Great State to Build a Business

Rajiv Kumar of Virgin Pulse is a fan of Rhode Island. Today, he is helping to build one of the biggest software companies in Providence. The company has established itself in downtown and has grown to over 200 employees.

He said the company today has 40 vacancies.

Kumar graduated from Brown. He earned degrees as an undergrad and from the Brown Medical School.

And, at med school, he founded Shape Up in RI a decade ago.

Growing "Up" in RI

Shape Up was acquired by Virgin Pulse and now that company has become the leader in providing technology solutions for workplace wellness.

To date, Virgin Pulse has worked with over 2,200 companies and scored a 95 percent retention rate.

Kumar says Providence is a great place to build a business — with great colleges producing smart graduates, less expensive living, and the ability to recruit a strong workforce.

“It’s Silicon Valley at $25 a square foot,” said Kumar referencing the cost of office space is a fraction of the cost of Boston, MA or Silicon Valley, CA.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.