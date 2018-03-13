VIDEO: Raimondo on State of RI Roads in Tuesday’s Storm

Governor Gina Raimondo Skyped into GoLocal LIVE from Warwick on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the road conditions across the state during Winter Storm Skylar.

Raimondo urged Rhode Islanders to stay off the roads so that cleanup crews and emergency vehicles could operate; Raimondo also stated that tractor-trailer ban is still in effect across Rhode Island.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

