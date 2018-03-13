VIDEO: Cranston’s Fung Says “Stay Off Roads” on LIVE During Storm

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung Skyped into GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday -- from a snow plow -- to give an update on the road conditions, as he was out with road crews.

Fung urged people to stay home if possible, saying he had seen a number of cars having trouble in the snow.

During his interview with GoLocal, Fung did express concern over power lines.

"[It's now] the heavier wet stuff," said Fung. 'There's a lot of trees [that] are leaning."

