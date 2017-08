Union Leader Araujo Raises Issues About ICE in RI on GoLocal LIVE

Thousands Protest in RI Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigrants - Jan. 2017

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Mike Araujo of Rhode Island Jobs with Justice spoke to the event in Rhode Island this Thursday protesting members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades and the Carpenters' being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California in May -- and why he says union "brothers and sisters" are behind their fellow members in looking to have Hugo Mejia and Rodrigo Nunez released.