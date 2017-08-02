U.S. Likely to Live with North Korea Having Nuclear Weapons, Says War College’s Roehrig

U.S. Naval War College Korean peninsula expert Dr. Terence Roehrig caught up with GoLocal LIVE in light of recent missile testing by North Korea -- and said that in the best interest in deterrence, it might mean the United States allowing North Korea to keep a nuclear arsenal.

About Roehig:

He is Professor of National Security Affairs, the Director of the Asia-Pacific Studies Group, and teaches in the Security Strategies sub-course. He has been a Research Fellow at the Kennedy School at Harvard University in the International Security Program and the Project on Managing the Atom and a past President of the Association of Korean Political Studies. He has published several books including most recently South Korea's Rise: Economic Development, Power, and Foreign Policy with Cambridge University Press, a work coauthored with Uk Heo. In addition, he is a coauthor of South Korea since 1980, the sole author of two books,

