Twin River’s Taylor Says Sports Betting Will Be a Very Different Experience than Las Vegas

Twin River Chairman John Taylor tells GoLocalProv’s News Editor Kate Angle that the sports book experience at Twin River, if approved, will look very different experience than in Las Vegas.

Appearing on GoLocal LIVE, Taylor said the new venue will be designed to create a superior gaming experience that is more fun for the gambler.

He says the "Lottery will be the provider of the technology and the bookmaking services." As a result, potential competitors like FanDuels and DraftKings will have obstacles in Rhode Island. Fortune magazine reported this week, "This [the Supreme Court decision] is huge news for daily fantasy sports companies like FanDuel and DraftKings, as sports gambling will account for a big chunk of their business. Ironically enough, both companies have long argued that daily fantasy sports, in which users can win cash prizes in exchange for cash entry fees, is legal because it’s technically a game of skill, not a game of chance."

Taylor says the new form of gambling allowed by the recent Supreme Court decision will be focused on a younger demographic -- "it will be more social."

Earlier this week GoLocal reported that In the short-term, Governor Gina Raimondo’s budget is dependent on sports betting to the tune of $23.5 million. Rhode Island’s estimate is based on data produced a year ago by a gambling industry-funded research group.

RI’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget Jonathan Womer said he believes Rhode Island can implement a sports betting program faster than Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“We think we can beat our neighbors to market,” said Womer in an interview on Tuesday night.

But, when asked about other Rhode Island failed or delayed technology rollouts such as UHIP, the Division of Motor Vehicles, and the most recently delayed truck toll gantries. This week, the DMV's driver license services were down for two days.

Related Slideshow: 5 Danger Areas for Raimondo’s Budget - January, 2018

Prev Next Danger #1 -- Budgeting Based on a Supreme Court Decision Supreme Courts often make decisions that are unexpected. Few expected the Supreme Court to make gay marriage legal in all states a few years ago. Many predicted Supreme Court cases' outcomes have not come to fruition. Equally important is most states are looking forward to this decision with anticipation — thus, out-of-state players are not likely. Raimondo is betting big on Trump's Supreme Court. Prev Next Danger #2 -- Medicaid Changes Raimondo’s plan would charge Medicaid enrollees new co-payments between $2 and $8 on services that tend to be overused, said Patrick Tigue, Medicaid Program Director for the Office of Health and Human Services. Non-disabled adult enrollees would pay a co-pay of $8 on non-emergency emergency room visits, $3 for non-preventative physician visits, $4 for name brand prescription drugs, $2.50 for generics, and $3 for inpatient hospitalizations. While the disabled and elderly make up for only 20 percent of Medicaid enrollees, they account for 59 percent of the state’s expenditures, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Still, Eric Beane director of the Office of Health and Human Services said the new fees would add up to $3.2 million in new revenue. The changes would bring Rhode Island in line with 24 other states, including Massachusetts, that instate these types of co-payments, Beane added. “Ideally everyone would regularly visit with a primary care physician,” he said. “In the long run, we’ll have a lot more money and be able to take care of more priorities for Rhode Islanders if we aren’t unnecessarily spending on emergency departments as opposed to investing earlier when it leads to better outcomes and less costs.” He also proposed to reduce costs with new software that would more quickly and accurately determine eligibility in the Medicaid program. Prev Next Danger #3 -- New Spending — There is a Lot Raimondo’s new budget has a lot of new spending initiatives. There is everything from a new $200K for a new pilot program which allows eligible low-income parents to receive child care assistance which they are enrolled in a state college to the $250 million for schools. The collective number of new spending initiatives couple with just recently enacted programs (RI Promise — free tuition for CCRI), a deficit, and uncertainty in Washington may just be too much for legislators. Certainly, the House Finance may rebuff this eclectic and costly budgeting proposed by the Raimondo administration and decide to go simple in an election year. Prev Next Danger #4 -- Jobs Despite all of the investments in corporate subsidies by the Raimondo administration, job growth trends are murky at best. RI has recruited Johnson & Johnson, GE, Virgin Pulse and Infosys as well as a number of other out-of-state companies. But, in the past few months, Department of Labor and Training monthly job reports have shown little growth. December numbers released on Thursday saw Rhode Island losing jobs. Prev Next Danger #5 -- Relationships It is no secret that the relationship between Governor Gina Raimondo and Speaker Nick Mattiello is a difficult one. The State of the State clearly pointed that Raimondo is going to run on her record, but the key to that strategy is job and wage growth. She needs better job numbers now. If she doesn't get them, her re-election strategy is likely to pivot to running against the General Assembly. We know how Speakers love that. Prev

















Next

