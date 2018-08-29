Turo’s Mok Explains Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing on LIVE

In the age of side gigs and ridesharing comes Turo , a Boston-founded company that enables users to make money by renting out their car.

Andrew Mok, Turo's Chief Marketing Officer, said on GoLocal LIVE that there are currently more vehicles than licensed drivers in the world, and most sit unused for at least several hours per day. Turo hopes to make better use of these vehicles while helping owners defray the cost of vehicle ownership.

"The story goes that our founder, Shelby Clark, was forced to bike to the nearest car rental agency one cold and stormy night in Boston. As he went along, he passed dozens of parked cars along the way, and couldn't help thinking: why can't I just borrow one of these?"

Since its launch in Boston in 2009, Turo has expanded to more than 300 cities across the country, including Providence.

Mok added that for most people, a car payment is their largest or second-largest expense, and unlike owning a home, the value does not appreciate over time.

"The average car payment for a 2017 model vehicle is more than $600," Mok said. "But with Turo, the average owner earns $720 per month, and that's just based on renting for nine days."

Turo has partnered with Liberty Mutual Insurance to provide coverage of up to $1 million for owners to protect their vehicle while others are using it, so owners are not required to accept the liability on their personal insurance.

Unlike services like Uber or Lyft, Turo is geared towards travelers who need to do more than take a single trip.

"Let's say you were traveling somewhere like Hawaii and wanted to go a lot of places. Taking an Uber everywhere would be way too expensive," Mok said, adding that Turo vehicles generally cost 35 percent less than traditional car rentals.

Another draw of Turo, Mok said, is the opportunity to drive unique vehicles, including classic cars or Teslas.



"It lets you drive something you wouldn't have the opportunity to otherwise," Mok said.

To book a trip, simply download the app and schedule a rental. Bookings can be made far in advance, and owners can choose whether to have the vehicle picked up or to drop it off for the user.



