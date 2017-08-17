Trump’s Statements Were “Dog Whistle” to White Supremacists, Says RI Dem Chair McNamara
Thursday, August 17, 2017
"I couldn't believe it. It was the largest, clearest dog whistle for the KKK and white supremacists [that] has been sounded," said McNamara. "[Trump] is embarrassing for the nation."
"We've had many [Rhode Island] individuals whose lives were lost in WWII to Nazis," said McNamara. "Tp see them gain this ground is horrifying."
McNamara also soundly criticized GOP Chair Brandon Bell for his refusal to speak out on Trump's comments supporting Nazis and the KKK.
McNamara spoke to Trump's response, and Democratic politics in Rhode Island, with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on Wednesday.
