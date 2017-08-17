Trump’s Statements Were “Dog Whistle” to White Supremacists, Says RI Dem Chair McNamara

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair, Representative Joe McNamara, appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump's statements on Tuesday that there were "fine people" in the white nationalist march over the weekend.

"I couldn't believe it. It was the largest, clearest dog whistle for the KKK and white supremacists [that] has been sounded," said McNamara. "[Trump] is embarrassing for the nation."

"We've had many [Rhode Island] individuals whose lives were lost in WWII to Nazis," said McNamara. "Tp see them gain this ground is horrifying."

McNamara also soundly criticized GOP Chair Brandon Bell for his refusal to speak out on Trump's comments supporting Nazis and the KKK.

McNamara spoke to Trump's response, and Democratic politics in Rhode Island, with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on Wednesday.



