Pastor Mark Burns, who has been labeled by Time magazine as “Donald Trump’s Top Pastor” and is the Co-Founder and CEO of the NOW Television Network, a Christian television network that reaches 15 million homes in the U.S. and Canada, joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in studio -- before his appearance at campaign event for Joe Trillo for Governor at the Crown Plaza on Friday.

Burns spoke to Trump's State of the State speech, the classified memo on the FBI released on Friday, and why he thinks Trillo -- the former Republican State Representative turned independent candidate Trillo.

"You have to understand, we all believed the Republican establishment was not for Donald Trump," said Burns. "President Trump was able to communicate directly to the people. That's what Joe's doing, he's saying, I'm not focus of the party, I'm focused on the people-- that's why I think he connects with people."





Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016

