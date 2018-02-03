Trump Pastor Mark Burns First Visit to Rhode Island - Talks State of GOP on GoLocal
Saturday, February 03, 2018
Burns spoke to Trump's State of the State speech, the classified memo on the FBI released on Friday, and why he thinks Trillo -- the former Republican State Representative turned independent candidate Trillo.
"You have to understand, we all believed the Republican establishment was not for Donald Trump," said Burns. "President Trump was able to communicate directly to the people. That's what Joe's doing, he's saying, I'm not focus of the party, I'm focused on the people-- that's why I think he connects with people."
Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016
Photography by Richard McCaffrey
