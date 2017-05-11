Welcome! Login | Register

Trump is “Edging Towards Authoritarianism,” Says Brookings’ West

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Darrell West

Washington, DC-based Brookings Institution's Darrell West warned Wednesday that President Donald Trump is "edging towards authoritarianism," in a sweeping interview with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE. 

West spoke to his "four possible scenarios" for a Trump presidency, as outlined immediately following the election in November -- and how he is leaning towards the last category. 
"The category seemed least likely was Trump becoming an authoritarian leader...[because] there were countervailing pressures from Congress, courts, universities, business leaders - it didn't strike me as a likely outcome," said West. 

"What people should watch is a variety of things...his attacks on news media, how is he handling [the] judiciary, is he going to go after the FBI, domestic opponents," continued West. "It's actually disturbing the number of those indications that Trump has started to edge towards authoritarian."

 

 

Trump Rally in Warwick Rhode Island, April, 2016

Photography by Richard McCaffrey

