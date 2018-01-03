Triple Threat and Rising Star Emeline Performs on LIVE

Singer-songwriter-actor and Rhode Island native Emeline got her start at an extremely young age, writing her first songs and appearing in her first professional theater production in the second grade.

“When I got on stage at 9 years old, I knew this is exactly where I want to be. I was never going to be doing anything else other than being on stage, being in the spotlight, sharing my voice…” she says of her early experiences performing in some of RI’s top professional theater companies like Trinity Rep, The Gamm, and The Wilbury Group.

At just 16 her single “You” charted in the top 100 on the singer/songwriter charts on iTunes, and now as a recent high school graduate she has a new music video for her latest single “Angel”, over 14 thousand followers on social media, and has recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in music and acting.

She plans to release new music collaborations in 2018, and has film roles in multiple independent films already in the works.

Keep up to date with Emeline here.

