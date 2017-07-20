Trio’s Chef Slater Announces Opening of New Bar Space on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef Walter Slater of Trio in Narragansett joins GoLocal LIVE's The Taste and discusses the restaurants focus on local and regional flavors.

Slater is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and he spent the "first years of his career gaining valuable, hands-on experience as a chef as well as a general manager, in the end realizing his passion for the more creative aspects of cooking." He has worked at many of the best restaurants in Rhode Island.

Slater announced during his interview with Rick Simone, the opening of Trio's new bar space in the restaurant.



