The King's Busketeers

The King's Busketeers are a high-octane folk & traditional band that came together at King Richard's Faire in Carver, MA in Fall of 2012.

Joshua Gannon-Salomon and Andrew Prete performed at The Alex and Ani Lounge on Wednesday putting on an entertaining performance.

Since the joining together The King's Busketeers have been “rousing and entertaining the kindly citizens” of Massachusetts and Rhode Island with “hearty, soulful, traditional tunes alongside wistful ballads.”

The King's Busketeers are talented and relentlessly high energy.

The Alex and Ani Lounge is a partnership between GoLocalProv.com and Alex and Ani to provide greater exposure to emerging musical stars in New England.

The three songs that they played include:

No Silver

Disappointment Island

Olden Days

See the Performance Below