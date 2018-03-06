Tortora of Crave Food Systems Talks About How Apps Can Connect Locally Grown and Consumers

Matt Tortora CEO and Co-Founder of Providence-based Crave Food Systems has developed an app technology that is connecting locally grown products with consumers. The apps are being customized for everyone from the food industry incubator Hope and Main to use for the state of New York.

Appearing on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday, Tortora talked about his unusual career route.

After serving for 10 years in the U.S. Navy, Tortora attended Johnson & Wales University before he founded his food systems technology and consulting company — Crave Food Systems in 2014.

The app will complement the suite of resources Hope & Main offers the food entrepreneurs.

Hope & Main provides a broad suite of technical support and industry resources to give members a distinct advantage in a competitive marketplace.

“We are witnessing major disruption in the food industry, and Crave Food Systems is at the leading edge of an important trend: shortening the supply chain in food retailing,” Lisa Raiola, founder and president of Hope & Main said about the app.

“Amazon is certainly the best example of this, but has offered no path for local producers. That is why we are so excited to partner with Crave Food Systems. This app puts the power of purchasing local directly into the hands of the consumer. No distributor or grocery store shelf necessary. We love that it will connect Hope & Main makers to the consumers who are seeking their products at farmers markets across the state.”

