Top Chief Security Officer Gives Recommendations to Business to Avoid Traps
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Some of her team's suggestions are:
• Treat email with caution – email is a gateway into your computer and personal information, so make sure you only open emails/attachments from known senders and, in general, be wary of emails with attachments and links.
• Check for spoofed (i.e. false and deceptive) domain names – this can help you identify if someone might be launching a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam against your company.
• Limit publicly available information – criminals use public information to target companies for BEC scams.
• Implement a formal process for money transfers and documentation requests - ensure there is a formal process for high-risk transactions such as wire transfers and requests for sensitive documentation.
• Require dual approval for high-risk transactions -- segregation of duties and including more than one individual in a transaction is a great way to help mitigate external and internal fraud.
• Use Forward instead of Reply – when receiving an email requesting a money transfer or for sensitive information, using forward and sending it back to the intended recipient can help you avoid falling victim to a BEC scam that utilizes a spoofed domain.
• Use Out of Band to Verify – use a different channel to verify. If the request came in via email, use phone and vice versa.
• Don’t get complacent – fraud is ever-changing, keep up to date with the latest fraud trends by visiting citizensbank.com/security and other online sources such as staysafeonline.org.
