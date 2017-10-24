Welcome! Login | Register

Top Chief Security Officer Gives Recommendations to Business to Avoid Traps

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Holly Rideway, the Chief Security Officer at Citizens Bank

Holly Rideway, the Chief Security Officer at Citizens Bank joined GoLocal LIVE and offered a range of suggestions on how businesses can best protect their data and avoid falling into hacker's traps.

Some of her team's suggestions are:

•       Treat email with caution – email is a gateway into your computer and personal information, so make sure you only open emails/attachments from known senders and, in general, be wary of emails with attachments and links.

•       Check for spoofed (i.e. false and deceptive) domain names – this can help you identify if someone might be launching a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam against your company.

•       Limit publicly available information – criminals use public information to target companies for BEC scams.

•       Implement a formal process for money transfers and documentation requests - ensure there is a formal process for high-risk transactions such as wire transfers and requests for sensitive documentation.

•       Require dual approval for high-risk transactions -- segregation of duties and including more than one individual in a transaction is a great way to help mitigate external and internal fraud.

•       Use Forward instead of Reply – when receiving an email requesting a money transfer or for sensitive information, using forward and sending it back to the intended recipient can help you avoid falling victim to a BEC scam that utilizes a spoofed domain.

•       Use Out of Band to Verify – use a different channel to verify. If the request came in via email, use phone and vice versa.

•       Don’t get complacent – fraud is ever-changing, keep up to date with the latest fraud trends by visiting citizensbank.com/security and other online sources such as staysafeonline.org.

 

