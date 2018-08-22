Tomaquag’s Spears Talks 60th Anniversary, Upcoming Events on LIVE

Exeter's Tomaquag Museum is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a night of music, dance and culture at Trinity Rep in Providence.

Loren Spears, Director of the Tomaquag Museum, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about the celebration and other upcoming events at the museum.

The event, called the Indigenous Cultural Celebration, will be held on September 6 at 7 p.m. Performers Guy Kahokulani Imoto, the Inter-Tribal Dancers, and headliners The Groovalottos will be featured, as well as a market of indigenous arts.

Three awards will be presented at the event. The Princess Red Wing Arts and Culture Award will posthumously be awarded to Kenny Merrick Junior, while the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Eleanor Spears Dove, the oldest person on the Narragansett tribal rolls who just celebrated her one-hundredth birthday. The Ellison "Tarzan" Brown Champion Award will also be presented to Senator Louis DiPalma.

Tomaquag will also be partnering with the annual Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown over Labor Day weekend. Events that weekend include a booth selling local artisan works, a storyteller, public craft demonstrations, and an opening blessing of the festival by a tribal elder.

On September 22, the museum is partnering with Smithsonian Day Live for its annual Cranberry Thanksgiving celebration. Free tickets to the museum will be available for download on the Smithsonian's website. The festival also features storytelling, music, dance performances, and more.

The Tomaquag Museum features an extensive collection of local indigenous history and artifacts, founded by the collection of Princess Red Wing in 1958. The museum's gift shop showcases authentic crafts by local artisans, many of whom who perform demonstrations at museum events.

The museum is located at 390 A Summit Road in Exeter, and is open for drop-in visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Private and group tours can be scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. More information on the 60th-anniversary celebration and other upcoming museum events can be found on Tomaquag's website.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.