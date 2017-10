Tom Dennen Discusses His Newest Restaurant Bayberry Beer Hall on LIVE’s The Taste

Tom Dennen - owner of Bayberry Beer Hall joins Rick Simone on GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.Open for just 7 weeks, Bayberry Beer Hall is the American version of communal German beer hall. Dennen detailed how all the craft beers offered are domestic and that the menu is New American with some German flairs.

The theme is self-service open seating communal style. He announced beginning this weekend they will now open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



