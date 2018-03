Theater News with The Broadway Blog’s Matthew Wexler on LIVE

A recent trip to London & Manchester has Matthew Wexler of The Broadway Blog excited about the upcoming Olivier Awards, the “TONY Awards” for London Theater.

The stand-out show, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie," described as Dear Evan Hansen - Meets - Kinky Boots, seems to resonate with audiences across the board, and has all the elements of a hit show, including great music, choreography, and star-power from the cast, especially lead actor John Mccrea.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for best revival is “42nd Street”, at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, a crowd pleaser at the largest theater venue in London.

Back on this side of the pond, Broadway has some hits and some misses. “Escape to Margaritaville” is getting mixed reviews, where the highly anticipated Disney mega-hit-turned-Broadway-musical, “Frozen” is currently in previews and is already sold out through the summer, even before it’s official opening.

To read Wexler’s theater reviews go here.



