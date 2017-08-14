The Village’s Shea Announces Green Restaurant Certification on LIVE’s The Taste
Monday, August 14, 2017
Chef Maura announced they recently received Green restaurant certification. The Green Restaurant Association (GRA) "standards reflect 25 years of research in the field of restaurants and the environment. Thousands of restaurants and hundreds of thousands of restaurant personnel have provided the living laboratory for the continued evolution of the GRA Standards."
She also announced they now feature a rotating comedy show the first Friday of every month.
