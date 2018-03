The Ripple Effect: Toxicologist Dr. Hack Says Impaired Driving Statistics Are Staggering

Director for the Division of Medical Toxicology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University , Jason Hack, MD, appeared on LIVE to talk about "The Ripple Effect," the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's campaign to bring awareness to the impact of impaired driving.

Hack, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Rhode Island and Miriam Hosptial says within the first 79 days of 2018, 54 people who were drunk drivers were cared for in the emergency department.

“I think people would be flabbergasted if they really know the numbers,” Hack says, “it’s a 100 percent avoidable incident.”

As a photographer, he wanted to call attention and create a discussion about impaired driving, so he created a traveling photographic exhibit “Images in Impact” that pairs photographs of discarded alcohol bottles found on Rhode Island roadways and statistics about drunk driving.

