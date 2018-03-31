The Billy Harpin Band Performs in The Alex and Ani Lounge
Saturday, March 31, 2018
When it comes to original material, Harpin says they pull inspiration from all of their backgrounds.
“The three of us all have varying musical tastes from jazz, to funk, and even country,” says Harpin, “the one music style that we all share a love of is classic rock.”
They performed Kissed by the Sun and Dare to Dream on LIVE.
The Billy Harpin Band’s next live show is May 27 at Charlestown Rathskeller Tavern at 6 p.m.
Billy Harpin Band
Billy Harpin, Arthur Delfina, and Amanda Loffredo are three friends from Foster, who formed The Billy Harpin Band in 2015.
They performed two songs on GoLocal LIVE:
Kissed by the Sun
Dare to Dream
Watch it Here
Mike Laureanno
Singer and songwriter Mike Laureanno took to the stage at the Alex and Ani Lounge on Wednesday afternoon.
A winner of multiple songwriting contests, and a passionate performer Laureanno’s songs are visceral and evocative.
Laureanno says he’s proud of his Fall River roots and much of his music deals with his gritty blue-collar hometown and the lives of family and friends.
Laureanno performed three songs on LIVE, and they are:
What to do
December
Shine a Light
Watch it Here
Allysen Callery
Allysen Callery is an American folk singer from Rhode Island whose delicate, austere sound has been compared to classic British folk artists like Sandy Denny and Nick Drake.
She’s played SXSW Festival twice, and tours yearly in Europe.
“Quiet Music for a Loud World has been my tagline, I get a lot of people telling me I’ve helped them to relax after a hard day,” Callery says, “music helps me too.”
She’ll be at The Grange on Wednesday, March 28, at AS220 April 7th for a Bee benefit, and at A Taste for Now festival April 21st at Quinebaug Valley Community College in CT.
Callery performed:
Bluest Bird
It's Not the Ocean,
In Your Hollow
WATCH HERE
Kate Mick
When a guitar feels too bulky and a mandolin feels too tiny, Rhode Island musician Kate Mick says a banjo feels just right.
With musical influences coming from obscure 70's rock, 90's grunge and 00's depressive indie rock, Mick taught herself how to play intimate, slightly sweet, dark and evocative banjo songs.
"In a world that seems to need more real-life experiences rather than 'screen life' experiences, I am more than happy to provide that entertainment,” Mick says, “it just so happens to be my therapy of choice as well."
She performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE—
Stop Looking
Take, Shake,
Make Me and Undertow
WATCH HERE
Steve Volkmann
Providence-based singer/songwriter Steve Volkmann performed three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Wednesday.
“I am looking to uplift and inspire folks to be more mindful and to discover and spread peace,” Volkmann says.
Volkmann says his songs are inspired by everyday people and their situations, struggles and triumphs. He hopes to inspire people to understand others and make positive changes in their lives.
One of his next live performance on June 16 in Wakefield at Java Madness.
The three original songs Volkmann performed included:
New Direction
Motocross Girl
To The City
WATCH HERE
Olivia King
Pop and soul recording artist Olivia King performed her new single “Top Down” in the Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE Friday.
This is the first single the Warwick native released with major label Sony Music.
Working primarily as an independent artist, King has released four other singles including “In My Head” and “Independent Woman”.
King says working with a major record label is just another victory, as her music has been used in the "Be Your Biggest Fan" Campaign for Caleb McLaughlin from the Emmy Award Winning Netflix Series, "Stranger Things."
King’s music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube, and Vevo.
WATCH HERE
Nate Cozzolino
He was named Nate Cozzolino the best Male Vocalist in RI in 2017 and on Thursday performed at The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE.
Having come to the city after a decade in Japan performing at never-sleeping bars and cocktail lounges, he's made his home here in Rhode Island, building and hosting his own thriving open mic night, Madcap Monday.
He can also be seen performing both solo and with his band Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at venues throughout New England.
The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live.
Cozzolino performed three songs on The Lounge:
“I Built the Shadow”
“Legions”
“Notes from the Edgetimes”
WATCH HERE
Mickey Lamantia
Rolling Stone magazine says RI’s Mickey Lamantia is one of the top ten emerging country music stars and on Wednesday he helped launch The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE.
Lamantia is a correctional officer by day and one of Rhode Island’s top performers in his spare time. The broadcast was watched live on GoLocal LIVE, Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube Live.
He played two original songs in his performance on The Lounge:
When I Get On a Roll
Every Bad Habit
WATCH HERE
