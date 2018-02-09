Stenhouse Talks Regulatory Reform and “Right to Earn” in RI on LIVE

Mike Stenhouse with the RI Center for Freedom & Prosperity called on lawmakers to enact reforms to the "state’s onerous regulatory regime" on GoLocal LIVE.

"Such reforms would provide more workers with the #RIghtToEarn a living without government permission and improve the overall climate for small businesses," said Stenhouse.

The Center's recently released report, RIght To Earn a Living, lays out what they say is the case why many of Rhode Island’s regulatory and occupational licensing mandates should be reformed or repealed, after the Ocean State received yet another bottom-10 national ranking in a late 2017 Institute for Justice report.

Read the report HERE

“Millennials and many other Rhode Islanders dream, too. The future of our state’s workforce and our capacity to attract commerce is at stake,” said Stenhouse, CEO for the Center. “Increasingly, ‘gig’ and ‘shared’ economies will be the basis on which individuals and families will seek to cobble together a living, yet our state and municipal governments continue to discourage such work with a heavy-handed, overly burdensome regulatory approach. This must change.”

