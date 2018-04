STEAM Activities & Cutting Edge Technology At The RI Robot Block Block Party

Mary Johnson with Rhode Island Students of the Future says the Rhode Island Robot Block Party, is an opportunity for all members of the community to explore robots of all shapes and sizes.

The community outreach event is produced to engage people in STEAM learning through robotics and is coordinated by and Rhode Island Students of the Future and the Humanity-Centered Robotics Initiative at Brown University.

Johnson says the event includes several hands-on activities, even a demonstration of a robot hand. There will be exhibits and demos from organizations and university including Brown University Human to Robot Project, Rhode Island School of Design RISD Rover, Roger Williams University's School of Engineering and URI Robotics Laboratory for Complex Underwater Environments (R-CUE).

The Robot Block Party is free for all ages 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 7, at the Pizzitola Center, 235 Hope Street, Providence.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.