Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

“Speed Cameras” Are Top Issue for Voters in Providence, Says Vargas on LIVE

Saturday, March 31, 2018

GoLocal LIVE

 

Luis Vargas

Luis Vargas, who is running for State Representative in District 12 in 2018, after running as an independent and garnering more than 46% of the vote against incumbent Joe Almeida in 2016, says the number one thing he hears from voters in the district is their opposition to the city's speed camera program. 

Vargas also discussed his views on the Trump Administration's placement of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census; the "March for Our Lives" and gun policy in Rhode Island; and what he says he believes is the top issue statewide this election -- that being "government transparency."
 

 

Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.

Photo credits: Anthony Sionni

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Charles Street

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Daniel Avenue

Prev Next

Mt. Pleasant Avenue

Prev Next

Peace Steet

Prev Next

Thurbers Avenue

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!