“Speed Cameras” Are Top Issue for Voters in Providence, Says Vargas on LIVE

Luis Vargas, who is running for State Representative in District 12 in 2018, after running as an independent and garnering more than 46% of the vote against incumbent Joe Almeida in 2016, says the number one thing he hears from voters in the district is their opposition to the city's speed camera program.

Vargas also discussed his views on the Trump Administration's placement of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census; the "March for Our Lives" and gun policy in Rhode Island; and what he says he believes is the top issue statewide this election -- that being "government transparency."



