“Speed Cameras” Are Top Issue for Voters in Providence, Says Vargas on LIVE
Saturday, March 31, 2018
Vargas also discussed his views on the Trump Administration's placement of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census; the "March for Our Lives" and gun policy in Rhode Island; and what he says he believes is the top issue statewide this election -- that being "government transparency."
Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.
Photo credits: Anthony Sionni
Related Articles
- Providence Council President Salvatore Flip-Flops on Traffic Cameras
- Providence Abuse of Speed Cameras Has State Legislators Pushing for Repeal
- Video Shows Providence Speed Camera Being Defaced
- EDITORIAL: Elorza’s Speed Camera Tax — Government At Its Worst
- Elorza’s Former Chief of Staff is $5,000 a Month Lobbyist For Traffic Camera Company
- Whitcomb: More Speed Cameras Please; Trading Away Allies; Memories of the New Haven
- EXCLUSIVE: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against City of Providence on Traffic Cameras UPDATED
- Are Traffic Cameras the New Regressive Car Tax? Sasse on Business Monday on LIVE
- McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
- Experts Warn Traffic Cameras Will Hurt Providence’s Economy
- PODCAST: RI Battles Over Police Body Cameras
- RI Battles Over Police Body Cameras
- ACLU Calls for Answers Before Providence Police Deploy Body Cameras
- Judge Caprio Expects Speed Camera Tickets to “Go Up” in Providence
- Whitcomb on Matt Brown’s Return to RI Politics, Providence Speed Cameras, & Trump Tariffs
- Providence Mayoral Candidate Dennis Blasts Elorza on Traffic Cameras