Sommelier Magiros Highlights Holiday Wines on LIVE’s The Taste

Ian Magiros, sommelier and on-premise specialist of MS Walker Distributing joined GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.

Magiros provided an overview of the world of wine education and how he became a sommelier. On GoLocal LIVE, he was able to explain how one's taste profile can be broken down to find new wines to experiment with and enjoy.

And, he highlighted a variety of wine that can be added to all your holiday celebrations ranging from $15 to $45

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Best Wineries

Prev Next Newport Mansions Wine and Food Festival, Newport This is the Rhode Island festival that all others are judged against. Newport Mansions Wine and Food is in its ninth year of bringing together sublime food talent in a gorgeous Newport setting. This year is no different as the main headliners are Martha Stewart and Sara Moulton. They don't stop there though...imagine hundreds of wines to be sampled on the lawn of Marble House, tasty treats from lots of local restaurants, and appearances by local chefs like Champe Speidel preparing and serving their creations. You've got a bona fide classic! Tickets starts at $135. www.newportmansions.org Prev Next Newport Vineyards, Middletown This vineyard was originally planted in 1977 with the goal of preserving the coastal land. Captain Richard Alexander planted 10 acres of French-American grapes in 1977 with the help of his family, friends, and neighbors. In 1988, in partnership with the Nunes family, Captain Alexander established his first winery. In 2002, the land was placed into perpetual preservation through a partnership between the Nunes Family, the Aquidneck Land Trust, and the State of Rhode Island. Tours and tastings occur Sunday – Friday at 1 and 3 p.m. and hourly on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. $12 per person for 5 samples; $15 per person for 5 samples plus signature glass. 909 East Main Rd. 848-5161,www.newportvineyards.com Prev Next Greenvale Vineyards, Portsmouth Located along the beautiful Sakonnet River, Greenvale Vineyards has been in the family since 1863 and is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Cortlandt Parker, the farm’s fourth generation, and his wife Nancy started to grow grapes here as a hobby in the 1960’s. In the early 80’s, the Parkers decided to embark on the development of a commercial vineyard. The focus is on conservation of open space, preservation of historic buildings and the education of its visitors. Tastings occur daily and cost $12 for 7 varietals; tours are daily at 2 p.m. and are *$15 per person for the tour and tasting. 582 Wapping Rd. 847-3777, http://www.greenvale.com Prev Next Langworthy Farm Winery, Westerly Langworthy Farm was built in 1875 on the historical home site of Governor Samuel Ward. Owners Joe and Gail Sharry first planted vinifera grape vines in 2002 and produced the first barrel of Chardonnay in stainless steel that same year. They now produce more than a dozen varietals, including 7 reds. Alongside the vineyard is a Victorian farmhouse bed and breakfast that the Sharrys operate in season. Meals, of course, are always paired with house wines. Tastings run daily from July 4 through Labor Day and are $7 per person for 5 wines. 308 Shore Rd. 322-7791, http://www.langworthyfarm.com Prev Next Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyards, Little Compton A popular and iconic Rhode Island vineyard, Sakonnet was founded in 1975 and for over 30 years has pioneered the production of ﬁne wines in New England. Several vinifera varietals including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Gewurztraminer, Cabernet Franc, and the unique hybrid Vidal Blanc are grown, and Sakonnet also produces an award-winning Sparkling wine. This is Rhode Island’s largest vineyard, producing upwards of 30,000 cases annually. Tours and tastings occur daily between noon and 3 and are $10. There is also a café and outdoor seating. 162 West Main Rd. 635-8486, http://www.sakonnetwine.com Prev

















Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.