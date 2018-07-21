“Someone Needs to Step Up & Be a Hero” - MENTOR RI’s Schofield on LIVE

MENTOR Rhode Island CEO Jo-Ann Schofield appeared on GoLocal LIVE where she made an appeal to officials in Warwick to restore $100,000 in funding for the school-based mentoring program that serves 160 youth -- and was zeroed out in the budget this week.

"Since we've started the Warwick program we've been able to help replicate it in 26 other communities, and that impacts 1000 mentors and 1500 kids," said Schofield. "So many of our kids have been let down before -- how can I let 160 kids know they'll be let down again? The bottom line is about the kids."

Schofield is urging the public to contact the Warwick School Committee and City Council to restore the funding.

"If funds are restored -- we've been told we're on the short list -- but someone needs to step up and be and a hero," said Schofield. "The Mayor, City Council, School Department working magic would be amazing. It's for the kids."



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.