Solar Eclipse is “America’s Woodstock,” Says Leading RI Astronomer on LIVE

Francine Jackson with the Brown University Ladd Observatory told GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle that the amount of people traveling to see Monday's solar eclipse has drawn comparisons to another famous event in American history.

"One of the professors from Rice University has equated it to America's Woodstock," said Jackson on GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday, nothing that number of people expected to be in the 'path of totality' -- where the eclipse will be 100% -- could near 100 million.

"That's why a lot of people are traveling earlier," said Jackson, who noted she is leaving for Jackson, Wyoming on Friday for Monday's event.

Jackson spoke to the importance of the eclipse, and more.



