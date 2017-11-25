Small Business Saturday Shop RI Event in Warwick to Feature Nearly 100 Vendors

Nearly 100 local businesses will be featured on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, and one of the event organizers, Bob Killian, joined GoLocal LIVE to talk about what he says is the first-ever event in Rhode Island to promote Small Business Saturday from one central location.

According to Killian, Small Business Saturday Shop RI, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a diverse representation of businesses, products, and services from across the state and offers a unique opportunity for businesses and shoppers all in one day.

For More Information Go HERE

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.