Nearly 100 local businesses will be featured on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, and one of the event organizers, Bob Killian, joined GoLocal LIVE to talk about what he says is the first-ever event in Rhode Island to promote Small Business Saturday from one central location.
According to Killian, Small Business Saturday Shop RI, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., features a diverse representation of businesses, products, and services from across the state and offers a unique opportunity for businesses and shoppers all in one day.