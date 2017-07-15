Silverteeth’s Bartholomew Performs on LIVE

Rhode Island native Bill Bartholomew says his band Silverteeth is based in songwriting tradition.

While it’s tough to nail down their exact genre of music, Bartholomew says they like a lot of different sounds, but would most likely equate their music to folk, indie rock or alternative rock.

Bartholomew, along with fellow band mates Gabriela Rassi and drummer Tom Berglund released their self-titled debut EP in 2016. They are currently working on a full length album which they hope to release by summer of 2018.

Bartholomew performed the songs Skeleton Keys and Shoes on LIVE.

You can see Silverteeth perform at Newport Vineyards on July 15, August 19, August 30 and September 16.

Newport Vineyards has live music on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through the summer and early fall.





