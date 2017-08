Scales & Shells Owner Ackerman Says Restaurant May Soon Open for Lunch on LIVE’s The Taste

Chef and owner Andy Ackerman on Newport's classic restaurant Scales & Shells Restaurant and Raw Bar joined Rick Simone of GoLocal LIVE's The Taste.The classic Newport institution is now celebrating 30 years in Newport. Chef Ackerman said that we may soon have Scales & Shells open for lunch.

While living in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, Ackerman and his wife Debra "fell in love with the delicious, yet unpretentious, cooking style of the area. When they returned from abroad and settled in Newport, they decided to open a restaurant where they could share what they had experienced with others."

Related Slideshow: 60 Plus Top RI Chefs and Restaurateurs—GoLocal LIVE’s The Taste

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.