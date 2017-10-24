Uber and Airbnb CEOs Claim RI Pedigrees

Uber and Airbnb are arguably two of the most disruptive and innovative companies in the United States and both of their leaders are Providence educated.

RI ranks as the third worst state for retaining its college grads. According to AOL Finance, nearly 70 percent of Rhode Island college grads leave the state.

We produce the smart kids. Amazon would keep them here and bring more in.

Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is a 1991 Brown grad and Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is a RISD grad.

Chesky earned a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from RISD in Industrial Design in 2004.