Saul Kaplan Hopes RI Can Implement Some Amazon HQ2 Ideas Even if We Fail
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Kaplan made the statements while appearing on Business Monday on GoLocal LIVE sponsored by Deepwater Wind. Kaplan said the ideas about bringing the colleges together into an academy for innovation could be used to help grow Rhode Island businesses.
Kaplan or "Mr. Innovation" can be seen each Monday at 4:30 PM on GoLocal LIVE. WATCH HIS FULL APPEARANCE
Related Slideshow: 7 Reasons Why It’s Smart for Amazon to Select Providence
Uber and Airbnb CEOs Claim RI Pedigrees
Uber and Airbnb are arguably two of the most disruptive and innovative companies in the United States and both of their leaders are Providence educated.
RI ranks as the third worst state for retaining its college grads. According to AOL Finance, nearly 70 percent of Rhode Island college grads leave the state.
We produce the smart kids. Amazon would keep them here and bring more in.
Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is a 1991 Brown grad and Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is a RISD grad.
Chesky earned a Bachelor's of Fine Arts from RISD in Industrial Design in 2004.
Raimondo is Good at Giving Away Money to Out-of-State Companies
Amazon will make its selection based on a number of factors, but the number one factor will be who puts the best deal on the table.
Governor Gina Raimondo has given out hundreds of millions of dollars to a sweeping array of companies - Wexford, Virgin, GE, and Johnson & Johnson.
Wexford is still stalled and GE's jobs may be at risk as the company is looking to implement major cost saving measures.
We Have Space
There are not many cities that could host a campus inside the city that could house 50,000 workers, but Providence, with a little creativity, might be able to pull it off.
Between the Superman building, 195 land parcels (and toss in all of Kennedy Plaza) - there is space. Superman can house upwards of 3,000 employees and 195 has 26.41 acres of available land and 6,367,264 square footage.
Who would have thought that our inability to get anything done could turn into a competitive advantage?
Location, Location, Location
Providence is perfectly located to be able to reach more than 55 million people in the Northeast -- and with Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, there is a greater strategic importance here.
Amazon has added 900 high paying tech jobs in Boston and 1,800 in warehousing and logisitics jobs in Fall River, but Boston cannot provide the space and Fall River cannot provide the educated work force.
Enter Providence.
Transportation Infrastructure
The growth of T.F. Green and the addition of nearly 20 direct flights, including international flights is a game changer. A year ago, Green offered 17 direct flights and now it is 35.
Providence's proximity to I-95, I-195, and I-295 gives ground access to the region. In comparison to cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore -- Providence-metro area congestion pales in comparison.
Quonset and the Port of Providence add additional infrastructure resources. Planes, trains, automobiles (and boats) -- Providence is well situated, and accessible. See the next slide.
Boston, a Suburb of Providence
For years, economists have talked about Providence's economy being tied to Boston's success. But, Boston is jammed packed, expensive, and nearly at construction capacity.
Boston has one of the five lowest commercial office space rates in America. Hard to see how Boston could add 50,000 workers.
Conversely, tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders - many of the most skilled in the state - are traveling daily to Boston for their jobs and to benefit from the higher pay.
Amazon's HQ2 would transform Providence and create a much more peer and inter-related regional business powerhouse.
Game Changer - Samuel Slater, Part II
Winning Amazon's HQ2 would be the most transformative change to the Rhode Island economy since Samuel Slater arrived in Rhode Island in 1789.
Rhode Island's political infrastructure can be petty and divisive, but the opportunity to bring in an absolute game-changer might be the motivation for all of Rhode Island to join together.
"Frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do. One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out." -- Jeff Bezos
Related Articles
- RI Submits Last Minute Amazon HQ2 Proposal, Commerce Refuses to Disclose Incentives
- Trump Targets Amazon CEO & Wash Post Owner Jeff Bezos Over Antitrust Claims
- BIF’s Kaplan Talks Amazon’s Disruption to Supermarkets, New Uber CEO, and #BIF2017
- 7 Reasons Why It’s Smart for Amazon to Select Providence for Second HQ and 50,000 Jobs
- 17 RI Experts Tell How Rhode Island Can Win Amazon HQ2
- Kaplan “Mr. Innovation” Says Providence Can Compete for Amazon as Part of a Regional Play
- Is it Good for RI, If Amazon HQ2 Goes to Boston?
- “Retail Prophet” Stephens on Toys “R” Us, Amazon, and More, on GoLocal LIVE
- Raimondo Administration Refuses to Answer Questions About Amazon HQ2 Effort
- All Benny’s Stores Closing, Amazon Factor Hits RI, 700 Out-of-Work UPDATED
- Robert Whitcomb: Amazonian Ocean State? Immigration Ambiguities; Block Island Police Logs
- Business Monday on Golocal LIVE Features Discussion of RI Budget and Amazon-Whole Foods Deal
- “Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan on Amazon and Whole Foods Merger and Impact on RI
- EDITORIAL: Cicilline Lives in the Past While MA is Adding More Than 2,500 Amazon Jobs
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Amtrak’s Blockage, Fall River’s Amazon, & Clintons in Watch Hill
- Netflix, Amazon Among the 50 Best Investments of the Last Decade
- Borders Closing: Why We Need the Amazon Tax
- The Innovator Saul Kaplan Says Its Time to Rethink Parking, Transportation, and Commuting
- Saul Kaplan: “The Innovator” Discusses How RI Can Transform Its Attitude and Performance
- The Innovator Saul Kaplan on Why Failing is the Key to Success When Reinventing
- BIF’s Kaplan on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday Looks at Uber’s Controversial CEO
- Kaplan: Innovation Lessons From Michelangelo
- Kaplan: Three Things Are Changing: 1) The Market 2) BIF 3) Me
- LIVE: Kaplan Talks About the Potential to Innovate RI’s Economy Via the Colleges
- Kaplan: Welcome To #BIF2016
- Saul Kaplan: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Goodness
- Kaplan: Next Practices vs. Best Practices
- LIVE: Saul Kaplan Talks the Innovation of RI Government Tech
- Kaplan & Dand: Converting Emerging Tech Into Next Practices
- “Mr Innovation” Saul Kaplan Joins GoLocal LIVE and Talks Uber, GE, and the Eclipse
- Kaplan: Happy Labor Day
- Kaplan: Welcome to #BIF2017. Let the Inspiration Begin!
- Saul Kaplan Talks About the Highlights of Day 1 at #BIF2017
- Kaplan: What’s Your From…To Story?
- BIF’s Kaplan Says Deepwater Wind is an Example of RI Taking Advantage of Its Size
- Mr. Innovation Saul Kaplan Say RI Could Be America’s Laboratory for Change
- Kaplan Discusses RI’s Missed Opportunity to Innovate
- LIVE: Kaplan Believes RI Could Become Innovation District
- “Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan of BIF Talks RI’s Biggest Salesperson on GoLocal LIVE