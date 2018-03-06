Sasse, “The Money Man” Raises Concerns About RI’s Budgeting

Former RI Director of Administration Gary Sasse, now the head of the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University, raises concerns about Rhode Island’s ability to manage its own budget.

He points out that the tax cuts have been implemented in the past couple of years, but has not made corresponding spending cuts.

He says closing the $200 plus million will be more difficult as many of the one-time gimmicks have already been used.

Sasse, appearing on GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday sponsored by Deepwater Wind, warns that a dip in a now strong national economy could be devastating to Rhode Island’s economy.

Trump

Sasse strongly criticized moves by President Donald Trump to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Trump move has been widely condemned by many Republicans who are philosophically "free traders." Sasse says the move, if implemented, would be anti-worker and have an adverse impact on the economy.

