Sasse Says RI Commerce Failed to Properly Review PawSox Deal

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Gary Sasse

Gary Sasse, head of the Hassenfeld Institue at Bryant University, blasted RI Commerce's review of the PawSox deal.

Sasse, appearing on his weekly segment on GoLocal LIVE, said the stalled deal between the State of Rhode Island, the City of Pawtucket and PawSox owners is in chaos due to the failure of Commerce to properly review the deal. 

The deal, negotiated by RI Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, is now stalled as requests for the owners to turn over financial information to legislative committees. Key legislative leaders and even Governor Gina Raimondo are now asking to see financials. It is unclear why this issue of financial review and disclosure was not conducted by Pryor's Commerce Corp.

Senate Finance Chair William J. Conley, Jr. who has been an outspoken advocate of the project, has voiced frustration with the ownership for lack of transparency.

“Normally, the Commerce Corporation conducts a financial review and assessment of a company’s financial viability prior to moving forward with an agreement," said Conley. "Because this protocol was not followed, our committee has been working with the team since August to gather and vet this information, while recognizing the proprietary nature of the disclosure.”

“Several weeks ago we offered an arrangement by which the team would disclose necessary financial information to the Office of the Auditor General, which would assess the financial stability of the team as a partner to the proposed ballpark, subject to a non-disclosure agreement," said Conley. "Discussions are ongoing, however, the committee will not move forward without this necessary information.”

Raimondo recently made similar comments. “If they [PawSox owners] want the state to be their partner, they can’t hide anything from us,” Raimondo said on WPRO AM in an interview with Gene Valicenti. “That’s sort of part of the deal. And if they don’t want to, then, fine. Finance it on your own."

 

