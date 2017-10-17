Welcome! Login | Register

Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Gary Sasse, Bryant University

Gary Sasse “The Money Man” joined GoLocal LIVE’s Business Monday and discussed a sweeping array of issues facing Rhode Island and Washington D.C.

Sasse says the latest effort by Governor Gina Raimondo's Administration to close the $25 million deficit is a budget gimmick and is likely to have longer-term costs.

He also discussed Amazon HQ2 and President Donald Trump's proposed federal tax reform proposal.

 

