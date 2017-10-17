Sasse Says Raimondo’s Administration Buyout Plan is a Costly “Gimmick”
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Sasse says the latest effort by Governor Gina Raimondo's Administration to close the $25 million deficit is a budget gimmick and is likely to have longer-term costs.
He also discussed Amazon HQ2 and President Donald Trump's proposed federal tax reform proposal.
Related Articles
- Gary Sasse: A Rhode Island Education Bill of Rights
- Gary Sasse: Small Wins Strategy—A Case for Business Tax Reform
- Gary Sasse: Are Gubernational Candidates Being Realistic and Focused?
- Gary Sasse: As Goes Providence, So Does the State
- Mattiello, Sasse in Heated Battle Over RI Tax Policy
- Gary Sasse: Can a State Infrastructure Bank Help Rebuild RI?
- Gary Sasse: Focusing on Effective State Leadership
- Gary Sasse: Gubernatorial Leadership—The Defining Issue in 2014
- Gary Sasse: Grading the Governor’s Fiscal Stewardship
- Gary Sasse: Deep in Debt in the Ocean State
- Gary Sasse: Adequate Education: The Civil Rights Issue of Our Time
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sasse: Unlocking Opportunity By Reinventing The War On Poverty
- Mattiello and Sasse Say Raimondo’s CCRI Free Tuition End-Around is Illegal
- Sasse Say Rhode Islanders Are the “Losers” in this Year’s RI Budget
- Sasse Say Budget Stalemate Could Impact State and City and Towns Bond Ratings in the Long-Term
- LIVE: Sasse Says Long Term View Required to Judge Economic Development
- ABC6’s “In The Arena”—Paolino Goes One-On-One with Sasse
- Sasse Calls on General Assembly to Audit RI Commerce Corp
- Sasse “The Money Man” Warns About RI’s Lack of Strategy “Hard to Get There”
- Gary Sasse “The Money Man” Talks About Trump’s Budget Impact on RI
- Sasse Asks Why Do the PawSox Owners Need Any Subsidy
- Gary Sasse “The Money Man” Talks About the Implications of Healthcare Consolidation to RI
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sasse: Are Governors Economic Miracle Workers?
- The Money Man - Gary Sasse Warns RI About the Flaws in the State’s Budget