Sasse Says Fane Tower Is Not What 195 Land Was Intended for - It Was Innovation

The "Money Man" Gary Sasse says the proposed 600-foot residential tower now being proposed for Providence may have its merits, but the proposed land that it is being built on was intended to be for business development not residential. "It was supposed to be our innovation center," said Sasse on GoLocal LIVE's Business Monday.

Sasse says the 195 land was intended to be redeveloped into an innovation hub to spark Rhode Island's long-term economy. New York developer Jason Fane has proposed a 46-story residential tower on 195 land. The estimated cost is $250 to $300 million.

He also discussed the implications of Governor Gina Raimondo's massive fundraising take and the impact on the 2018 governor's race.

Sasse heads the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University and weekly joins Business Monday to discuss the biggest issues facing RI and the country on fiscal matters.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.