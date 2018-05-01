Sasse Says Fane Tower Is Not What 195 Land Was Intended for - It Was Innovation
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Sasse says the 195 land was intended to be redeveloped into an innovation hub to spark Rhode Island's long-term economy. New York developer Jason Fane has proposed a 46-story residential tower on 195 land. The estimated cost is $250 to $300 million.
He also discussed the implications of Governor Gina Raimondo's massive fundraising take and the impact on the 2018 governor's race.
Sasse heads the Hassenfeld Institute at Bryant University and weekly joins Business Monday to discuss the biggest issues facing RI and the country on fiscal matters.
